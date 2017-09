× High risk for wildfires due to hot and dry conditions

NEWAYGO, COUNTY, Mich. — Officials are warning residents not to burn debris due to the increased risk of starting a wildfire.

The Newaygo County Emergency Services sent out an alert Tuesday morning. No open burning will be allowed.

Officials say you will be in violation of state law if you burn without a permit. They also say you’ll be resposible for any damage caused.

