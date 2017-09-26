‘John John’ an inspiration for NorthPointe Christian Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- John Farrell was born with a cleft lip and palate and was told he would never walk or talk and be in a wheelchair his whole life. Not only does he walk but he has been with the NorthPointe Christian football team and both of his brothers every step the last 8 years.

"Coach Swore has just invited John to be a part of the team, be on the sidelines" John's mom Shari Farrell said. "He`s out here during some of the practices and because of Coach`s lead and example the guys have just stepped in and embraced John as well."

No matter the result on the field, John is always able to lend support.

"You walk off the field and you`ve lost a tough game and yet there`s John-John and he`ll make his noise and give you a hug and let you know he cares" NorthPointe Christian head coach Tim Swore said. "What he`s trying to say is, coach I know that was a tough game. I still love you and that`s what he means when he says that. And we know that. And for someone who, people watching would say John-John can`t communicate - oh yes he can."

John-John and the rest of the Mustangs will face Belding Friday night .