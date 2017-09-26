Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, expecting child with NBA’s Tristan Thompson: report

A third Kardashian-Jenner sibling is expecting, according to multiple sources.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, who was previously married to Lamar Odom, is pregnant with her first child, TMZ reported.

Kardashian and her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, have been dating for about one year.

On Tuesday, Thompson left people guessing with an “eyes” emoji tweet as reports of Khloe’s pregnancy – and news of the Cavs signing 12-time All-Star Dwyane Wade – spread on social media.

👀👀 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) September 26, 2017

Kardashian and Thompson, 26, started dating in September 2016 after going out on a blind date, Kardashian said on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are also expecting.