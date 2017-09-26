Macomb Community College on lockdown after report of armed man

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Macomb Community College Center Campus is on lockdown after a report of a man carrying an automatic weapon in the area.

The school posted an alert Tuesday saying a man was spotted near a wooded area at Center Campus and that anyone on campus should “seek shelter immediately.”

The full message posted Tuesday reads:

“There has been a report of a man carrying an automatic weapon near the wooded area at Center campus. Center Campus is on lockdown until further notice. If you are currently on campus, please seek shelter immediately. If you are not on campus, do not come to campus. Additional details to follow.”

This is a developing story.