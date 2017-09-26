Macomb Community College on lockdown after report of armed man

Posted 7:19 PM, September 26, 2017, by

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Macomb Community College Center Campus is on lockdown after a report of a man carrying an automatic weapon in the area.

The school posted an alert Tuesday saying a man was spotted near a wooded area at Center Campus and that anyone on campus should “seek shelter immediately.”

The full message posted Tuesday reads:

“There has been a report of a man carrying an automatic weapon near the wooded area at Center campus. Center Campus is on lockdown until further notice. If you are currently on campus, please seek shelter immediately. If you are not on campus, do not come to campus. Additional details to follow.”

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s