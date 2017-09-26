West Michigan closings and cancellations

Man dies in Barry Co. shooting

Posted 8:53 AM, September 26, 2017

PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Plainwell man is dead after a shooting over the  weekend in Barry County.

The incident happened Saturday morning at about 2:00 a.m. at home on Burchette Road in Prairieville Township.

The Barry County Sheriff says they found Brian Reed, 46, of Plainwell with a gunshot wound.  Deputies and EMS tried to save Reed, but he died at the scene.

Deputies say they took a person-of-interest into custody, but that person has since been released.  They are still investigating the incident.

The sheriff says there is no threat to the community.

