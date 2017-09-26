Man sentenced in Wyoming murder case

WYOMING, Mich. – The man convicted of killing his girlfriend in October of 2016 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Raul Perez was sentenced Monday, according to Prosecutor Chris Becker. He was convicted last month in the murder of Karla Guadalupe Magana at his apartment on 44th Street in Wyoming.

Investigators said Perez was jealous after Magana expressed wanting to see other people before threatening to turn Perez into authorities for using a fake name if he didn’t abide by her wishes. Perez was in the country illegally.