Mi Hometown Furnishings combines retro-antiques with modern-style furniture

Looking for something new to spruce up the living room? Or maybe looking for an entire new look for the house? Mi Hometown Furnishings blends brand new furniture with refurbished pieces, antiques, and beyond.

Mi Hometown is owned by two Michigan natives, with strong roots in the Lowell community where they planted their business. Plus many of their products are made by local Michigan vendors or businesses.

Leigh Ann went to check out their show room to check out all the cool styles and designs of furniture they have to offer.

Mi Hometown Furnishings is located at 312 East Main Street in Lowell.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or call (616)-987-3377.