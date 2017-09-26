Michigan State Police director apologizes after sharing post calling NFL players degenerates

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WXMI) — The director of the Michigan State Police apologized after commenting on NFL players protesting during the national anthem, posting a message calling them “degenerates.”

The message shared by Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue on her Facebook page Sunday calls the players “millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans.” The post also calls the protesters “rich, entitled, ungrateful.” The posting was signed “we the people.”

Etue issued an apology through Twitter late Tuesday night, saying it was a mistake to share the message.

A message from Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue regarding Facebook post: pic.twitter.com/PFjx5reyVI — MSP Public Affairs (@MichStatePolice) September 27, 2017

The taking of a knee during the national anthem was started last year by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to draw attention to social inequality and police treatment of blacks.

Attorney Leonard Mungo, who has represented troopers in civil disputes with the department, said the posting demonstrates “kind of a dangerous mindset for someone in her powerful position.”

Spokeswoman Shanon Banner told the Detroit Free Press that Etue’s Facebook post was not about race.