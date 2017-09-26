Michigan State Police director apologizes after sharing post calling NFL players degenerates

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WXMI) — The director of the Michigan State Police apologized after commenting on NFL players protesting during the national anthem, posting a message calling them “degenerates.”
The message shared by Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue on her Facebook page Sunday calls the players “millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans.” The post also calls the protesters “rich, entitled, ungrateful.” The posting was signed “we the people.”
Etue issued an apology through Twitter late Tuesday night, saying it was a mistake to share the message.
The taking of a knee during the national anthem was started last year by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to draw attention to social inequality and police treatment of blacks.
Attorney Leonard Mungo, who has represented troopers in civil disputes with the department, said the posting demonstrates “kind of a dangerous mindset for someone in her powerful position.”
Spokeswoman Shanon Banner told the Detroit Free Press that Etue’s Facebook post was not about race.
7 comments
Not racist Not violent, but no longer silent
You go girl! Thank you for saying what most of us are thinking.
Common cents
She is right. Do not apologize for the truth.
Old Bob
If someone thinks they need to protest something, by all means protest. BUT, protesting during the national anthem is disrespectful to the brave men and women who gave their lives to preserve our freedom and the American Flag.
steve
Finally, the media reporting about someone who’s absolutely right.
Kevin Rahe
It is one thing to protest some person or group whom you think is not living up to the ideals on which our country is founded, but it’s pretty reckless to protest in such a way that it could be interpreted as attacking those ideals themselves. That is the peril these players put themselves in.
RG
Col. Etue should not apologize. Majority of people agree with her post about NFL players. Intolerant liberal media, including FOX17, will go after her and force he to resign.
Zigman Frued
Mandatory patriotism is the pinnacle of freedom. The time has come to require all Homeland citizens to sign a Homeland pledge of allegiance supporting the security of our nation. Failure to comply should result in immediaye detention and deportation without due process liberal appeals.