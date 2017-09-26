Missing woman’s ex-boyfriend drained bank accounts after her disappearance

WYOMING, Mich– One day after Ana Carrillo disappeared, prosecutors say her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Hudson drained his and his three children’s bank accounts.

Prosecutors tell FOX 17 that information came out during a court hearing Tuesday to try and reduce Hudson’s bond. That request was denied.

Police say Carrillo was on her way to Hudson’s home to pick up their kids on September 3, but never arrived. Her vehicle was found in the parking lot of St. John Vianney later that evening.

Since then, friends and family have done a number of searches for Carrillo without any success. Last Thursday, multiple law enforcement agencies were looking around Kent County, including Johnson Park in Wyoming for any sign of the 35-year-old. Police say nothing was found.

Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend, Andrew Hudson has been charged with perjury and lying to police in connection to the case. His father, Lyle has been charged with felony perjury. Both men have pleaded ‘not guilty’.

Andrew Hudson has been named a suspect in Carrillo’s disappearance, which officials have said may potentially be a homicide.

Anyone with information on Carrillo’s whereabouts is asked to call Wyoming Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.