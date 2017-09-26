Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The juror's shortlist is now out for ArtPrize Nine. 20 entries are now vying for hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes.

The pieces are divided into different categories: 2D, 3D, Installation, and Time-Based. Plus there are five outstanding venue finalists who were also announced, which you can see here.

After both the jury and public finalists are announced, they'll be put into one big group, and the public and experts will be able to judge all 40 entries for awards.

Winners will be announced on October 6.

2. Grand Valley State University Parking Services are giving their students the chance to get out of their parking tickets. All they have to do is do a little volunteer work.

GVSU is partnering up with Replenish Food Pantry, they'll be hosting a program now through October 6 called Food for Fines.

Students with parking tickets can take them to the parking services on the Allendale campus along with a specific food item in lieu of having to pay cash. However this is only good for citations that were issued after August 16.

All the details on this program can be found here.

3. There's no need to go inside a McDonald's to order McDoubles, french fries, or two-cream decaf coffees anymore. The fast food giant rolled out online ordering at restaurants across Michigan.

The service can be used through the McDonald's app, which can be downloaded on smart phones. Guests can order their food, pay for it and pick it up at any of the approximately 500 McDonald's locations participating around the state.

The technology allows people to place their order ahead of time since information is stored for up to 24 hours. The order is filled once the customer arrives at the restaurant they selected.

Patrons can choose to receive their purchases either in a special, curbside parking area, at the Drive-Thru, or inside the restaurant.

4. Amazon is getting into the restaurant business and is partnering with a company that supplies digital ordering and payment software to more than 200 restaurants.

They'll be working with restaurants like Chipotle, Cold Stone Creamery, and Five Guys.

Under the partnership, deliveries will be carried out by Amazon restaurants.

The service will only be available to Amazon Prime members and right now, only one restaurant chain is signed up.

5. It's the perfect day to have breakfast for dinner, because it's National Pancake Day.

In Todd's house, pancakes are served in three ways: with fruit, chocolate chips, and just syrup and butter. Other than that, the options are endless!

Check your favorite diner or restaurant and order up a short stack of flapjacks to celebrate!