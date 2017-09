GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Police say they are currently investigating the discovery of a body on the southwest side.

Police say they are investigating the scene at Grant Street and Buchanan Avenue SW.

Police tell FOX 17 that the cause of death is suspicious, but they are not calling the area a crime scene. It is not known how long the body was at the scene.

