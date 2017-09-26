Police: speed, alcohol were factors in rollover crash

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured in a rollover crash that occurred Monday evening near the 16000 Block of East ON Avenue in Climax Township.

Officers responded to the crash and found that the driver, 26, of the vehicle was pinned inside. The passenger, 20, was able to exit the vehicle and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was extricated and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police speed and alcohol were factors in this crash.