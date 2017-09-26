Prosecutors: Man possibly high on crystal meth during crane joyride

MUSKEGON , Mich. — Prosecutors say a man may have been high on crystal meth when he was arrested for taking a construction crane on a joyride and leaving his infant daughter near a factory.

The suspect has been identified by prosecutors as 32-year-old Larry Lee Wolting.

Wolting allegedly left his 2-month-old daughter near a manufacturing facility near the area of Roberts Street and East Barney Ave when he started operating a construction vehicle he wasn’t authorized to use. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. He’ll be moved to the Muskegon County Jail once he’s well enough to leave.

A fence was mangled and a power line was knocked over during the ride. When police approached Wolting, they say he was acting strange, and demanded a Coke and a cigarette before officers could coax him down from the crane.

He’s facing five felony charges, including child abuse, breaking and entering, malicious destruction of a building, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and operating while intoxicated.

His daughter wasn’t hurt. Child Protective Services is investigating the incident.