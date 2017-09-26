Update: Bicyclist dies in crash on Grand Rapids NE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The man hit by a truck while on his bicycle Monday afternoon has died.
Grand Rapids Police say that Kyle Hodder, 25, died overnight from the injuries he suffered in a crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of Grand Avenue NE and Michigan Street.
Police say Hodder was riding east on Michigan on the north sidewalk when a truck heading south on Grand went to turn west onto Michigan and struck Hodder.
The crash is still under investigation.
42.970089 -85.652059
Pips
So the bicyclist riding on the wrong side of the road at a blind corner failed to stop and look before crossing. There, the investigation can now be closed.
Jojo Jojojojo
Hopefully when you get into an accident, your family will find commentary as useless and inhumane as this.