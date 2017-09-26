Update: Bicyclist dies in crash on Grand Rapids NE side

Posted 9:39 AM, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 11:35AM, September 26, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The man hit by a truck while on his bicycle Monday afternoon has died.

Grand Rapids Police say that Kyle Hodder, 25, died overnight from the injuries he suffered in a crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of Grand Avenue NE and Michigan Street.

Police say Hodder was riding east on Michigan on the north sidewalk when a truck heading south on Grand went to turn west onto Michigan and struck Hodder.

The crash is still under investigation.

