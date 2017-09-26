Vice President Pence coming to Michigan this week
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan on Wednesday, September 27.
The White House says that Pence will participate in a GOP dinner with Governor Rick Snyder in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. He will also make remarks regarding tax reform at American Axle Manufacturing in Auburn Hills Thursday morning.
Pence was last in Michigan for the Grandville 4th of July Parade.
2 comments
Chris S
GO HOME PENCE!!!!
Terre Haute
@Chris S.–>Exactly!
However, INDIANA doesn’t want him either.