Vice President Pence coming to Michigan this week

Posted 4:20 PM, September 26, 2017, by

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Adriatic Charter Summit in Podgorica on August 2, 2017. SAVO PRELEVIC/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan on Wednesday, September 27.

The White House says that Pence will participate in a GOP dinner with Governor Rick Snyder in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.  He will also make remarks regarding tax reform at American Axle Manufacturing in Auburn Hills Thursday morning.

Pence was last in Michigan for the Grandville 4th of July Parade.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments