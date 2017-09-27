Bakita and Book Week 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- This week we are talking about the big one in the OK Gold, plus undefeated match ups between Kellogsville and Godwin Heights and Morley Stanwood and Kent City and so much more.

Here is how the Blitz Top votes went this week:

Bret Bakita

1. Muskegon

2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

3. Mona Shores

4. East Grand Rapids

5. Forest Hills Central

6. Lowell

7. Grand Rapids Christian

8. Zeeland East

9. Kelloggsville

10. Grandville

Jason Hutton

1. Muskegon

2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

3. Mona Shores

4. East Grand Rapids

5. Lowell

6. Rockford

7. Forest Hills Central

8. Zeeland East

9. West Catholic

10. Grandville

Chris Gorski

1. Muskegon

2. Mona Shores

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4. East Grand Rapids

5. Lowell

6. Zeeland East

7. Forest Hills Central

8. West Catholic

9. Grand Rapids Christian

10. Muskegon Catholic Central

Snooze2you

1. Muskegon

2. Mona Shores

3. East Grand Rapids

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

5. Lowell

6. Grandville

7. Forest Hills Central

8. Zeeland East

9. Grand Rapids Christian

10. West Catholic

Kyle Mills

1. Muskegon

2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

3. Mona Shores

4. East Grand Rapids

5. Zeeland East

6. Lowell

7. Forest Hills Central

8. Grand Rapids Chrisitian

9. West Catholic

10. Kelloggsville