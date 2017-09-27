Battle Creek man sentenced for abusing girl, creating child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Battle Creek man will spend the next 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Matthew Andaluz, 44, was sentenced in Grand Rapids Wednesday, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge. Andaluz will also spend another ten years under supervised release after his prison sentence.

Birge says in a press release that Andaluz pleaded guilty on June 7 that he had taken pornographic photos of a ten-year-old girl in his Calhoun County home. He then shared the images to others on the internet. Birge says copies of the images have been found in several other investigation around the country.

Birge says that Andaluz had abused the girl repeatedly over a three-year period, took pictures of the acts, and then distributed them to others online.