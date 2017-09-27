Commission votes to lift rule on proximity of liquor stores in Michigan

Posted 9:04 AM, September 27, 2017, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has voted to lift a longstanding rule prohibiting liquor stores from operating within a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) of each other.

The Detroit News reports approval Tuesday from the three-member panel allows the rule-making process to proceed. The proposal prompted public safety and business concerns. Michigan legislators could intervene, however, before the rule is officially revoked.

Some liquor store owners say that they built or bought their businesses with the expectation that other stores couldn’t open within a half-mile. They also say that because Michigan sets minimum liquor prices their ability to compete already is limited.

Commission Chairman Andrew Deloney says he doesn’t think state government should provide liquor stores with “protection” from competition.
The state says Michigan retail liquor sales topped $1 billion in 2016.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s