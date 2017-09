FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Distracted by another vehicle, a motorcyclist took a curve too quickly on northbound US-131 near the M-60 interchange, and overturned his bike in a crash that occurred on Tuesday in Fabius Township.

According to police the driver of that motorcycle, a 47-year-old man from the Vicksburg area, was serious injured in the incident.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.