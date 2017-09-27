East Grand Rapids battles Grand Rapids Christian for 1st place in the O-K Gold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Christian and East Grand Rapids are both 5-0 in the same season for the first time ever. The Eagles will host the Pioneers in our Fox 17 Game of the Week on Friday night with significant conference implications on the line. Both teams are currently tied on top of the O-K Gold, but after Friday one team will be on top alone and control their own destiny.

The Eagles boast an offense that averages more than 45 points a game led by senior QB Isaac Dykema. Dykema has thrown for more than 1,700 hundred yards and 14 touchdowns while completing more than 70 percent of his passes and rushing for 2 touchdowns. He and junior WR James Patrick have hooked up for more than 600 yards and 7 touchdowns. The Eagles will be looking to get some revenge on the Pioneers who defeated them in last year's meeting.

East Grand Rapids has a veteran QB of their own with third year starter Mike Malewitz. Malewitz has 7 passing touchdowns to go with 7 rushing touchdowns, but the Pioneer defense has been just as excellent. The Pioneers allow less than 10 points per game, and have not allowed a single point through the first two O-K Gold games.