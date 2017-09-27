Finding Hayden his Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUGATUCK, Mich. -- We continue our Forever Home series with the story of an energetic boy with a big heart, 12-year-old Hayden.

Saugatuck Dune Rides gave Hayden an incredible tour of the dunes Wednesday, and he had the sharpest eye on the ride: he pointed out features of the truck we rode, trees, and camouflaged wildlife, including some unexpected sightings.

Buckling into the truck, Hayden looked around the vehicle and smiled when he said, "I wish I had one."

Hayden is a car guy. In fact, when he was telling FOX 17 about his favorite color he said, "Black is my favorite color, but if there’s no black, I prefer a red car with yellow flames."

"Holy smokes! This is cool," he said taking in the gorgeous views 350 feet above Lake Michigan. Hayden said "I wish to do this again, this would be so much fun if I do find a family to go here and do this with them."

Taking a break after running up and down a dune, Hayden says seventh grade is off to a good start. His favorite subject is math he says, "because I'm really good at it."

And he's got plenty of hobbies: "I like to play with Legos, Matchbox cars. And my favorite place to go out to eat is Chinese."

Pointing out tree species, deer and turkeys on the ride, Hayden was caught off guard when he learned there were snakes. Driving beneath a tree the tour guide stopped to point out a snake, and though it turned out to be a toy, Hayden admitted he was a bit freaked out.

Inquisitive and fun-loving, Hayden says he is ready to find his adoptive family.

"I would prefer a mom and a dad, if not, just a mom," he said.

"And if I ever find a family, I would hope they had farms 'cause then I could probably make my own sand dune and probably turn it like this," he said looking around the Saugatuck Dune Rides shop. "But I would probably use jeeps."

If you would like to learn more about Hayden and the adoption process, please call his adoption agency, Orchards Children's Services at: 1-(855)-694-7301.

FOX 17 would like to give Saugatuck Dune Rides a special thank you for an amazing filming session!