It’s National Women’s Health & Fitness Day, follow these tips to live healthy every day

September 26 is National Women's Health and Fitness Day, but health and fitness should be a priority all year round. In order to become and stay healthy and fit, women need to consider things like diet and exercise all year long.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner explains more on how women can get on their way to becoming healthier and the best version of themselves.

In order to obtain a healthy lifestyle, Dr. Bitner recommends for women to follow the seven essential elements of daily success, or SEEDS. By following these guidelines, women can feel better about themselves and their bodies:

Water- Drink at least 80 ounces per day, more if you drink alcohol or caffeine. Sleep- Sleeping 50 hours a week will keep your body and mind healthy and rested. That's approximately 7 hours a night. Vitamins- Get at least three or four servings of multivitamins and calcium from food. Don't take Vlt D if you're spending a lot of time in the sun.' Exercise- Do something active everyday! Do aerobic fitness three or four times a week, strength training two or three times a week, and stretch every day. it's good for the body, mind, and sex drive. Food- Eat smart carbs, smart proteins, and smart fats. Eat minimal carbs after 3 p.m. Fiber- Take in 35 grams of fiber a day, and a fibercon pill at night to soak up the extra fruit to avoid loose body mass. Metered breathing and gratitude- Every day put some time aside to reflect and be still. Gratitude gets us out of flight or fight and lets us really see what's around us.

SEEDS aren't just for women, but for anyone who wishes to have a healthy lifestyle. By following these guidelines, women and men alike can live a long, healthy life.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.