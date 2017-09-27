Man missing from Cedar Springs adult foster care home

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing Cedar Springs man.

Michael Cherpes, 31, walked away from the County Haven Adult Foster Care Home on East Muskegon Street in Cedar Springs Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Cherpes was last seen between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. They don’t know what Cherpes was wearing.

Cherpes is described as being 5’11” tall, about 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of flames on both of his forearms. Deputies say that he may be slow to answer and can be easily aggravated.

Anyone with information should call the Kent County Sheriff at 616-632-6357.