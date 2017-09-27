Over 150 pieces of local art on display downtown for Grand Haven ArtWalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Haven is getting ready to host their 8th annual ArtWalk, where a collaboration of artists, local businesses and members of the Lakeshore community will come together to celebrate art.

50 venues throughout downtown Grand Haven will display a total of 159 art entries. This year there will be five categories of art: painting, photography, drawing, mixed media, and sculpture. The event will also feature more than 100 Youth Entries at the Loutit District Library.

During the ArtWalk, there will be Free Family Art Day on Sepbember 30 from 11:30 to 2 p.m, and live music on October 1 at 1 p.m.

Grand Haven ArtWalk is happening September 28 through October 8.

For a complete schedule of events, or to plan out a route, visit ghartwalk.com. Or stay up to date on their Facebook page.