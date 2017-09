LOS ANGELES, Calif, — American icon and Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died Wednesday. He was 91.

E! News reports he died peacefully of natural causes at his home, the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

The first Playboy magazine was published in December 1953. It’s known worldwide for its centerfolds of nude and semi-nude models.

