Record heat finally ends

WEST MICHIGAN- Many of us have enjoyed the record setting heat over the last few days, but it seems that heat is finally done for the rest of the year!

In fact, we set records 6 straight days at the airport in Grand Rapids! Our highest reading during the fall heat wave was 96 degrees!

A much cooler air mass has settled into the eastern half of the United States. This will bring us back closer to where we should be this time of the year, while the warmer temperatures migrate west.

We are going to remain pretty dry, however, as there are no significant rain systems over the next week. A few light showers are possible for the next couple of days, but it will feel a lot more like fall moving forward.