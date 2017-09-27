Survivors of fatal Kalamazoo bicycle crash testify for tougher safety laws

LANSING, Mich. – Four survivors of a bicycle crash that killed five people in Kalamazoo County testified in Lansing Wednesday for increased safety on the roads.

Paul Runnels, Sheila Jeske, Jennifer Johnson and Paul Gobble were part of a group of bicyclists who were hit by a driver in a pickup truck on June 7, 2016. Five people were killed. Charles Pickett is awaiting trial for several crimes, including five counts of murder.

The legislation is sponsored by State Senator Margartet O’Brien of Portage. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the safety bills Wednesday morning and they now move on to the full legislature.

We’ll have more from Lansing on later editions of FOX 17 News.