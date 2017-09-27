Live – Fox News Coverage of President Trump Tax Reform Proposal

Survivors of fatal Kalamazoo bicycle crash testify for tougher safety laws

Posted 11:26 AM, September 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:09PM, September 27, 2017

LANSING, Mich. - Four survivors of a bicycle crash that killed five people in Kalamazoo County testified in Lansing Wednesday for increased safety on the roads.

Paul Runnels, Sheila Jeske, Jennifer Johnson and Paul Gobble were part of a group of bicyclists who were hit by a driver in a  pickup truck on June 7, 2016.  Five people were killed. Charles Pickett is awaiting trial for several crimes, including five counts of murder.

The legislation is sponsored by State Senator Margartet O'Brien of Portage.  The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the safety bills Wednesday morning and they now move on to the full legislature.

We'll have more from Lansing on later editions of FOX 17 News.

 

1 Comment

  • Michael

    Stop making us ride with the flow of traffic. If we could see a vehicle approaching that wasn’t moving over at least we could avoid it.

    Reply