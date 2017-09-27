West side bike trail hit with graffiti

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The city is cleaning up instances of graffiti that keeps appearing along a popular west side bike trail.

The latest incident is in the tunnel near Sibley Street which goes underneath I-196. There are reports of graffiti along the bike path in other areas as well.

The city says they’ll be out Thursday morning painting over the graffiti, but it costs approximately $200 each time out. The city says this is an ongoing issue that happens between four and six times per season.

If you see someone drawing graffiti, you should call police. To report graffiti already painted, you should call the city’s 311 number or use the 311 app.