West side bike trail hit with graffiti

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The city is cleaning up instances of graffiti that keep appearing along a popular west side bike trail.

The latest incident is in the tunnel near Sibley Street which goes underneath I-196. There are reports of graffiti along the bike path in other areas as well.

"It's a crime. So if you're caught, we will hold you accountable," says Lt. Terry Dixon, Public Information Officer for the Grand Rapids Police Department. "If we're able to determine who did it, when, we will hold those individuals or individual accountable."

The city says they'll be out Thursday morning painting over the graffiti, but it costs approximately $200 each time out. The city says this is an ongoing issue that happens between four and six times per season.

If you see someone drawing graffiti, you should call police. To report graffiti already painted, you should call the city's 311 number or use the 311 app.