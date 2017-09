Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich.-- Enjoy a cool brew while helping support a local animal rescue.

Did you know, after dogs and cats, rabbits are a commonly surrendered animal?

The Kalamazoo Rabbit Rescue is a new organization and Arcadia Brewing Company Kalamazoo is throwing a fundraiser and welcome party in the beer garden for KRR.

One dollar from each beer you purchase during the event will benefit the rabbit rescue, plus you can meet some little bunnies as well.

Learn more about Bunnies and Brews!