ATF offers reward for tips following Kent County gun thefts; 28 guns still missing

KENT COUNTY, Mich – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined a multi-jurisdictional investigation following a series of recent gun thefts in Kent County.

Federal investigators say a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of 28 firearms that are still unaccounted for in these thefts.

Federal investigators are focused on two recent incidents:

September 16th – Suspects broke into Cabela’s at 3000 44th Street in Grandville and stole 13 handguns

September 24th – Suspects broke into the Barracks 616 store at 5740 Foremost Drive SE in Grand Rapids and stole 20 handguns.

Federal investigators say 5 of the stolen handguns in these incidents have been recovered to date. Grand Rapids Police and Grandville Police are also investigating.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation will also match the ATF’s reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to these stolen firearms.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6125. Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app Reportit, which is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.