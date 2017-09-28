ATF offers reward for tips following Kent County gun thefts; 28 guns still missing

Posted 12:54 PM, September 28, 2017, by , Updated at 01:31PM, September 28, 2017

Photo from Grand Rapids Police of one of the guns recovered from the Cabela's theft

KENT COUNTY, Mich – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined a multi-jurisdictional investigation following a series of recent gun thefts in Kent County.

Federal investigators say a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of 28 firearms that are still unaccounted for in these thefts.

Federal investigators are focused on two recent incidents:

Federal investigators say 5 of the stolen handguns in these incidents have been recovered to date.  Grand Rapids Police and Grandville Police are also investigating.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation will also match the ATF’s reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to these stolen firearms.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6125.  Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app Reportit, which is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.  All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s