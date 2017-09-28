College professor accused of CSC in SW Michigan

DOWAGIAC, Mich. – A professor at Southwestern Michigan College has been charged with multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct and practicing Counseling without a License.

The Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz says George Field, 57, was arraigned Wednesday on felony charges of CSC, 1st and CSC, 2nd, and Practicing without a license, and high misdemeanors of CSC, 4th degree. Fitz says they alleged incidents happened between September 2015 and June 2016.

Fitz says that the Dowagiac school became aware of the incidents and encouraged the victim to call the Sheriff’s Department.

Field practiced counseling at The Family Center in Dowagiac. The alleged incidents happened at The Family Center and at Field’s residence, which was adjacent to The Family Center.

Anyone who may also have been an alleged victim of Field, or have more information about the cases, should call the Cass County Sheriff at 269-445-2481.