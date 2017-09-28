Create flowers at free drop-in studio sessions at GRAM during ArtPrize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To celebrate ArtPrize Nine, the Grand Rapids Art Museum is offering free drop in-studio sessions for families and kids.

The drop-in studio project is inspired by one of the museum's ArtPrize pieces, The Mighty Chrysanthemum by Mel Watkins.

Families can create their own beautiful flowers from clay and paper, as well as use natural objects like pine cones, acorns, stones and more. Once their creations are finished, they can be used as a stamp to put on paper to add on the large-scale, collaborative flower garden in the GRAM's studio.

The event is free and there's no need to register. The drop-in studios will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays now through October 8.

The GRAM's ArtPrize hours are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on exhibits and more, visit artmuseumgr.org or call (616)-831-1000.