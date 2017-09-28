Detroit mayor: ‘Lack of respect’ from state police director

Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue

DETROIT (AP) — The mayor of Detroit says the head of the state police has committed a “serious breach of trust” by sharing a Facebook post that called some NFL players “anti-American degenerates.”

Mayor Mike Duggan’s statement doesn’t specifically call for the ouster of Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue. She has apologized, and Gov. Rick Snyder says he won’t fire her.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers his first State of the City address at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center February 26, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Etue shared a Facebook post signed “we the people.” It calls NFL players who kneel during the national anthem “millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans.”

Duggan says the message “shows a lack of respect for the people she serves and the post she holds.” He was joined in the statement by Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

1 Comment

  • Kevin Rahe

    If the players who kneel for the anthem are attacking the anthem, our flag and the ideals on which our country was founded – as many of those who oppose them as well as some of those who support them take that gesture – then Col. Etue is absolutely justified in her characterization of those players. If, on the other hand, they are NOT attacking our country’s foundational sensibilities, then they need to apologize and choose a different form of protest that won’t be taken that way.

    Reply