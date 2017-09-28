Digital Sales Coordinator

Our ability to offer, present and fulfill digital marketing opportunities effectively for our clients is essential for our team to continue to grow local, new business revenue. It takes a team to coordinate this effort and you can be part of this team! Are you a quick-learner who is interested in digital marketing? Are you an organized, deadline-oriented, get-it-done achiever who wants to grow? Do you like puzzles and how things fit together? Do you have the ability to think outside of the box and get some scissors out to make pieces fit, if need be? Do daily challenges invigorate you? Do you want to learn something new every day? If so, this is the role for you!

Here’s a list of some of the duties we need you to crush. But, that’s not all. What do you bring to the table that can help put us over the top?

Full Time

9/25/2017

10/25/2017

You will often and should be the first point of contact for AEs when the DSM is unavailable (consider yourself the substitute DSM, a very important part of the team!)

Be knowledgeable about our products! Use any free time to review sales collateral and familiarize yourself with the intricacies of each product we sell. Ask US! We can help!

Campaign Manager – Flawless execution from campaign inception to final reporting

Serve as the inventory expert and know your rate card(s)

Ensure accuracy between what is scheduled to run and what is booked to bill

Inventory Management Report to corporate by 5p Monday’s

Weekly recap of web stats/google analytics (Research)

Inventory availability requests for AEs for dcw50.com

Inventory availability requests for AEs for TAN

Inventory availability requests for AEs weather.com

Coordinate with DSM, weather.com, adtaxi, TAN affiliate managers to answer questions

Maintain, update digital shared drive folder

Case study requests from AEs

Powerpoint presentation help for AEs

Acquisition of digital order entry order form from AEs

Maintain, update pipeline board

Creative fulfillment with Stan Z

Wide Orbit order entry of digital orders (dcw50, Adtaxi, Weather.com, TAN)

OAO order entry of dcw50.com orders

Coordinate with Tribune Corp to ensure proper order entry for TAN orders

Rubicon order entry of weather.com orders

AD Taxi order entry of audience extension

Weekly status report of all active orders (Friday by noon)

Optimization of dcw50.com orders

Optimization of weather.com orders

Summary reporting as requested for active orders

Attend monthly DSC calls

For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com