Eaton County Educator Wins Excellence in Education Award from the Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 26, 2017 – An Eaton County educator known for leading the teacher collaboration for a Freshmen Academy program to help incoming students adapt to high school and for volunteering to teach academically challenged students and help them succeed has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Becky Carter, teaches ninth and 10th grade English at Charlotte High School, which is part of the Charlotte Public Schools.

The Michigan Lottery established the Excellence in Education awards in 2014 to recognize outstanding public school educators across the state during the school year.

Winners of the weekly award receive a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize, and a $500 grant to their classroom, school or school district. One of the weekly winners will be selected as the Educator of the Year and will receive a $10,000 cash prize.

