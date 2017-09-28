Fruitport Twp. Police investigating attempted abduction

Posted 10:38 PM, September 28, 2017

FRUITPORT, Mich. — Fruitport Township Police are investigating a report of an attempted abduction.

Authorities say a female high school student reported Wednesday that a man tried to abduct her while she was walking on Pontaluna Road near 6th Street. She reported he drove a van slowly and asked her several times if she needed a ride to school.

Officials say the man told her to get in the van and she fled.

The driver of the van is described by police as a bald heavy-set white man in his 40s and 50s with glasses and a mustache. His vehicle was described as a faded yellow van with rust on the bottom.

Police say they are increasing patrols in the area around Fruitport Schools.  Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 231-865-8477.

