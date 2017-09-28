Kelloggsville and Godwin Heights battle for bragging rights and much more

Posted 11:15 PM, September 28, 2017, by , Updated at 11:17PM, September 28, 2017

WYOMING, Mich -- Kelloggsville and Godwin Heights square off Friday night with both teams unbeaten, looking to remain in 1st place in the OK Silver and for a win over a big rival.

Last season the Rockets were young but successful winning 8 games and the OK Silver title. This year with a lot of experience they have been playing at a high level through 5 weeks.

The Wolverines are 5-0 for the first time since 1985 and are eager to avenge last season's 22-20 loss in the finals minutes to the Rockets.

Kelloggsville at Godwin Heights will be our Blitz Battle.

