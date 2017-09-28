Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Ready for a new fur baby in the house? The Bissell Pet Foundation just announced the date for their next Empty the Shelters event.

It's set for October 14, and the foundation says it'll be the biggest one yet.

They'll cover adoption fees at shelters and rescues across the state, and all people have to take care of is the licensing fee, which ranges from $7 to $12.

For a list of shelters taking part, head to bissellpetfoundation.org.

2. Airport officials cut the ribbon on phase one of their Gateway Transformation project.

The $45 million project includes a new marketplace and brewery, featuring Founders' beer and food, as well as other eateries. But it doesn't end there, the goal is to start phase two late next year.

The airport says people will be able to see the overall transformation from the curb to checkpoint.

3. A new breakfast eatery and cocktail lounge is now open in Landmark Hotel at Amway Grand Plaza.

For breakfast, "Rendezvous" features fresh, seasonal cuisine sourced by local farms in West Michigan. Guests will enjoy a breakfast buffet complete with omelet and waffle making stations, house made breads and pastries, fresh juices and specialty coffee and tea.

As evening approaches, Rendezvous will transition into a cocktail lounge with a curated menu of craft cocktails including old fashioned cocktails and Manhattan's smoked tableside.

4. First there were smart phones, then smart cars, and even watches, but now smart clothing could be the next big thing.

Levi says they're making the "jacket of the future," called the Commuter Trucker Jacket with Jacquard by Google. The jacket can connect to the Internet while wearing it, so there's no need to stop and reach for the phone.

It has a small device inside it, and is made with a special yarn that basically turns one of the sleeves into a touch screen. The sleeve buzzes, and a light comes on when the person gets a text or phone call.

They can also control music or use maps with the jacket. It's available in men's and women's sizes for $350.

5. Just in time for holiday shopping, Amazon is cutting the price of its Echo to $100.

Amazon says the second generation of the smart speaker will have better sound quality. It will also have a dedicated woofer and a tweeter for the first time, as well as Dolby sound.

Amazon also announced a speaker phone device called an Echo Connect, for $35. It connects to a home phone and allows people to make and receive call.s