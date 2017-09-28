Police looking for more witnesses to motorcycle crash that killed MSP trooper

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Michigan State Police say they are still investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a trooper near Rockford last week and are still looking for more witnesses.

Trooper Timothy O’Neill died on September 20 while on motorcycle patrol at the intersection of Wolverine Blvd. and Belding Road NE. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Police say that a detective and an accident reconstructionist are still working on the incident. They say that there may be more witnesses out there who saw something but haven’t come forward. They say they have more details that they will release when their investigation is done.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has more information should call the Rockford Michigan State Police Post at 616-866-4411.