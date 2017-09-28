Preschoolers testing to find this year’s top toy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With the holiday season just a couple months away, the big question for many parents is what will be the best toy for kids this year?

Preschoolers at the Grand Rapids Goddard school are helping answer that question. From the classics to the latest in toy technology, the kids had a big job this week to test out toys and help determine the top 10 preschool approved toys for the year.

This is the 9th annual Goddard preschool-approved toy testing, which happens nationwide.

The Grand Rapids Goddard school is one of the 50 schools chosen to be toy testers. Teachers monitored the play time and observed their reactions based on three different categories.

Testing gives a better idea of what toys to bring back into the classroom as the whole school works to choose one top toy. The top toys hopefully give new learning tools for play time in the classroom and at home.

Each school involved in the testing will donate the tested toys to local charities on top of the Goddard schools purchasing a large amount of the number one top toy. The final list of the top 10 preschool approved toys comes out on Nov. 1.