Residents can give input to Grand River plan during Bridge Street showcase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Area residents and ArtPrize visitors will get their chance starting Friday to add their input into the future of the Grand River waterfront in downtown Grand Rapids.

The public can see the design elements and materials for the 7.5-mile recreational trail planned for the river on the Bridge Street Bridge starting Friday, and running through Monday evening. The plans include strategies to protect the city from extreme flooding and also to boost private investments in mixed-use projects.

“Transforming the Grand River from a dramatically underutilized asset into a distinct civic amenity is a game-changing initiative that will deliver far-reaching regional economic, environmental and social benefits,” City Manager Greg Sundstrom said in a press release.

The Bridge Street Bridge river’s edge showcases are open:

· Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.;

· Saturday from Noon – 8 p.m.;

· Sunday from Noon – 6 p.m.; and

· Monday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more details, visit Riverforall.com .