Rival school sends care packages to family, team of teen killed in suspected DUI crash

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Edison High School football team in Stockton, California and its booster club have sent care packages to the family and teammates of Lincoln High School senior Cameron Allison Jr., who was killed earlier this month in a drunk driving crash, according to KTXL.

Edison and Lincoln have long been rival schools in Stockton, but off the field, they're still part of the community.

Over the years, Edison has lost a number of students and educators say the community has always supported them. Now, they say this is their way of giving back.

"We just wanted to reach out to them. It’s not about north side versus south side, it’s about a community that feels their pain and understands what they’re going through," Edison Head Coach Booker Guyton Jr. said.

According to the school district, Allison's family was given a blanket and a number of other items with the Lincoln High School logo and "Allison #9" on them, along with a $230.

The team was given 70 "Allison #9" water bottles, and a card.