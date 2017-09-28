Store owners looking for woman who allegedly stole pet parrot

WYOMING, Mich. – A pet store and police are asking for your help in finding a woman who allegedly stole a $1600 parrot on Wednesday.

Facebook photos and surveillance video from Casa La Parrot on 28th Street SW shows a woman removing Max, a White-Bellied Caique, from his cage and walking out the front door with him in her arms. Max was a pet on layaway. His owner, Alex Lackey has been making payments on the bird for nearly a year, only a few months away from taking Max home for good before he was stolen.

“Please bring him back, he had a family and is very loved and I miss him a lot,” Lackey said.

The store also boards pet birds for owners.

Commenters on the post and other posts say that she was spotted at times on Burton Street with the bird on her shoulder.

FOX 17 spoke with the owners of the shop and we’ll have more on FOX 17 News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300.