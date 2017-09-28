Suspect accused of dismembering man going to trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man accused of murdering and dismembering another man will be going to trial in Muskegon County.

Prosecutors say Anthony Blamer Jr. waived his preliminary hearing Thursday.

Blamer is charged with the death of D’Anthony Keenan. Investigators believe he tried to steal money and possibly Keenan’s vehicle before shooting and killing Keenan during a fight.

After he was killed, authorities say Blamer admitted to mutilating Keenan’s body, which was found by hunters in the Manistee National Forest in Newaygo County.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office believe Keenan was killed in Muskegon County. He also faces charges in Newaygo County.

