Suspect leads police on pursuit in stolen vehicle before fleeing on foot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect involved in a police pursuit is still at large after abandoning the vehicle they were driving on Webster Street NW in Grand Rapids.

According to police, the suspect stole the vehicle from a business near US-131 and 17 Mile Road NE before leading police on a pursuit south on US-131.

Attempting to stop the suspect, police used spike strips at US-131 and 10 Mile Road but the suspect continued southbound before exiting the highway in Grand Rapids.

A K-9 unit was dispatched but was unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Officer at 616-632-6100.

The is a developing story.