Woman, 61, reported missing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Susan Kay Hawley, 61, was reported missing Thursday by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Hawley was last seen at about 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of Colorado Avenue SE. Police say in a release that she has a medical condition that “may cause her to be incoherent or act in a manic state.”

Hawley is described by police as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt that possibly had a Budweiser logo on it, blue jeans and gray/blue tennis shoes.

She was also carrying a purple pillow case that contained clothing and a red and black mesh dog carrier. Authorities say she is likely to have a brown Chihuahua with her.

Anyone with information on Hawley’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.