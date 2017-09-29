2 found guilty in 1992 fire that killed 2 children

BANGOR, Mich. — A woman and her ex-boyfriend have been found guilty in a 1992 fire that killed her two children.

The Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office says Friday that Krysta McFadden was found guilty of first-degree murder in the November 1992 fire at an apartment on 60th Road near Bangor.

Her former boyfriend Clint Dunning was also found guilty of two counts of felony murder, according to the prosecutor’s office.

McFadden’s 5-year-old daughter Amber Rainey and 3-year-old son Robert Rainey died in the fire.

Detectives say that after the fire, McFadden and Dunning left Michigan. Police say that they weren’t always the main suspects, but were never cleared.

Dunning was arrested in October 2016 in Missouri. McFadden was in jail serving time for check fraud when she was charged in the case.

The two will be sentenced Nov. 9 and face life in prison.