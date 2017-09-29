Abnormal drought in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN- It’s been no secret that we haven’t gotten much rain the last several weeks, but just how much is that having an effect on our longer term climate?

We had a brief thunderstorm this morning, and I can tell you from experience, it actually rained pretty good! Even though it was a good pour, it only lasted about 10 minutes. As a result, we got 1/10th of an inch, and that’s hardly enough to relieve our drought.

Every week, the U.S. National Drought Monitor updates which portions of the country are under a drought. For the first time in recent memory, several counties in West Michigan fit that criteria. Some have even reached the second stage of drought their criterion fall under. Since the 1st of September, we’re about 3.5″ of rain behind schedule at the airport with no rain in sight the next few days.