Abnormal drought in West Michigan

Posted 9:29 AM, September 29, 2017, by

WEST MICHIGAN-  It’s been no secret that we haven’t gotten much rain the last several weeks, but just how much is that having an effect on our longer term climate?

We had a brief thunderstorm this morning, and I can tell you from experience, it actually rained pretty good!  Even though it was a good pour, it only lasted about 10 minutes.  As a result, we got 1/10th of an inch, and that’s hardly enough to relieve our drought.

Every week, the U.S. National Drought Monitor updates which portions of the country are under a drought.  For the first time in recent memory, several counties in West Michigan fit that criteria.  Some have even reached the second stage of drought their criterion fall under.  Since the 1st of September, we’re about 3.5″ of rain behind schedule at the airport with no rain in sight the next few days.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s